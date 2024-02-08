How To Know If AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX:AIM) Is Expensive At $0.43.

In recent trading session, AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX:AIM) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.43 trading at -$0.01 or -2.25% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.77M. That most recent trading price of AIM’s stock is at a discount of -74.42% from its 52-week high price of $0.75 and is indicating a premium of 11.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 133.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX:AIM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.25%, in the last five days AIM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.43 price level, adding 6.11% to its value on the day. AIM ImmunoTech Inc’s shares saw a change of -3.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.25% in past 5-day. AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX:AIM) showed a performance of -6.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.38 million shares which calculate 2.9 days to cover the short interests.