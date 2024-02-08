How To Know If AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX:AIM) Is Expensive At $0.43.

In recent trading session, AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX:AIM) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.43 trading at -$0.01 or -2.25% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.77M. That most recent trading price of AIM’s stock is at a discount of -74.42% from its 52-week high price of $0.75 and is indicating a premium of 11.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 133.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.
AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX:AIM) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.25%, in the last five days AIM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.43 price level, adding 6.11% to its value on the day. AIM ImmunoTech Inc’s shares saw a change of -3.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.25% in past 5-day. AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX:AIM) showed a performance of -6.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.38 million shares which calculate 2.9 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM) estimates and forecasts
The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -66.70% in the current quarter and calculating -50.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.50% from the last financial year’s standing.
2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $40k for the same. Company posted $56k and $49k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 49.85% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.
AIM Dividends
AIM ImmunoTech Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.