How To Know If 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) Is Expensive At $28.24.

In last trading session, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) saw 5.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.24 trading at -$4.97 or -14.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.21B. That closing price of FDMT’s stock is at a discount of -26.1% from its 52-week high price of $35.61 and is indicating a premium of 66.57% from its 52-week low price of $9.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 749.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -14.97%, in the last five days FDMT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $28.24 price level, adding 20.7% to its value on the day. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 39.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 63.71% in past 5-day. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) showed a performance of 39.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.88 million shares which calculate 6.42 days to cover the short interests.