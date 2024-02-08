How To Know If 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Is Expensive At $5.59.

In last trading session, 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) saw 1.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.59 trading at $0.04 or 0.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $282.97M. That closing price of TSVT’s stock is at a discount of -164.22% from its 52-week high price of $14.77 and is indicating a premium of 72.63% from its 52-week low price of $1.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.72%, in the last five days TSVT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $5.59 price level, adding 5.41% to its value on the day. 2seventy bio Inc’s shares saw a change of 30.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.75% in past 5-day. 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) showed a performance of 40.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.4 million shares which calculate 4.08 days to cover the short interests.