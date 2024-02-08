Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Is Down -1.98% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In recent trading session, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) saw 1.44 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.72 trading at $0.15 or 0.59% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.60B. That most recent trading price of HOLI’s stock is at a discount of -5.95% from its 52-week high price of $27.25 and is indicating a premium of 41.21% from its 52-week low price of $15.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.59%, in the last five days HOLI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $25.72 price level, adding 0.27% to its value on the day. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd’s shares saw a change of -2.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.27% in past 5-day. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) showed a performance of -1.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.89 million shares which calculate 1.89 days to cover the short interests.