Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Is Down -1.98% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In recent trading session, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) saw 1.44 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.72 trading at $0.15 or 0.59% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.60B. That most recent trading price of HOLI’s stock is at a discount of -5.95% from its 52-week high price of $27.25 and is indicating a premium of 41.21% from its 52-week low price of $15.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 0.59%, in the last five days HOLI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $25.72 price level, adding 0.27% to its value on the day. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd’s shares saw a change of -2.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.27% in past 5-day. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) showed a performance of -1.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.89 million shares which calculate 1.89 days to cover the short interests.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.50% from the last financial year’s standing.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.53% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.65% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.83%.
HOLI Dividends
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 11.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.79% institutions for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. FIL LTD is the top institutional holder at HOLI for having 5.94 million shares of worth $104.41 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Davis Selected Advisers, LP, which was holding about 5.43 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $95.48 million.
On the other hand, Davis Global Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.11 million shares of worth $19.4 million or 1.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.84 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $14.75 million in the company or a holder of 1.36% of company’s stock.