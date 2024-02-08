Hitek Global Inc (NASDAQ:HKIT) At $1.14: What To Do?

In last trading session, Hitek Global Inc (NASDAQ:HKIT) saw 7.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.14 trading at $0.44 or 61.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.09M. That closing price of HKIT’s stock is at a discount of -3391.23% from its 52-week high price of $39.80 and is indicating a premium of 52.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 36760.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 81.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Hitek Global Inc (NASDAQ:HKIT) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 61.70%, in the last five days HKIT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $1.14 price level, adding 11.63% to its value on the day. Hitek Global Inc’s shares saw a change of 8.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 78.12% in past 5-day. Hitek Global Inc (NASDAQ:HKIT) showed a performance of 43.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11900.0 shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.49% during past 5 years.
HKIT Dividends
Hitek Global Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Hitek Global Inc (NASDAQ:HKIT)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 59.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.09% institutions for Hitek Global Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at HKIT for having 12168.0 shares of worth $59744.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.