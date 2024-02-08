Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.26?

In last trading session, Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) saw 1.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.26 trading at -$0.06 or -2.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $339.16M. That closing price of HRTX’s stock is at a discount of -44.69% from its 52-week high price of $3.27 and is indicating a premium of 77.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.78 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.59%, in the last five days HRTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $2.26 price level, adding 7.0% to its value on the day. Heron Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 32.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.22% in past 5-day. Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) showed a performance of 8.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.52 million shares which calculate 6.89 days to cover the short interests.