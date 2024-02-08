GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) At $2.54: What To Do?

In recent trading session, GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) saw 2.47 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.54 trading at -$0.36 or -12.42% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $386.17M. That most recent trading price of GPRO’s stock is at a discount of -138.98% from its 52-week high price of $6.07 and is indicating a premium of 5.12% from its 52-week low price of $2.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.42%, in the last five days GPRO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $2.54 price level, adding 16.17% to its value on the day. GoPro Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.00% in past 5-day. GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) showed a performance of -19.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.72 million shares which calculate 3.69 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
GoPro Inc. (GPRO) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that GoPro Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -33.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 175.00% while that of industry is 26.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.20% in the current quarter and calculating 28.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.30% from the last financial year’s standing.
2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $193.94 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $255.82 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $165.08 million and $241.02 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.50% while estimating it to be 6.10% for the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.00% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 47.82% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.
GPRO Dividends
GoPro Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.