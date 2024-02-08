GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) At $2.54: What To Do?

In recent trading session, GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) saw 2.47 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.54 trading at -$0.36 or -12.42% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $386.17M. That most recent trading price of GPRO’s stock is at a discount of -138.98% from its 52-week high price of $6.07 and is indicating a premium of 5.12% from its 52-week low price of $2.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.42%, in the last five days GPRO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $2.54 price level, adding 16.17% to its value on the day. GoPro Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.00% in past 5-day. GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) showed a performance of -19.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.72 million shares which calculate 3.69 days to cover the short interests.