Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.59?

In recent trading session, Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) saw 3.11 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.59 trading at $0.02 or 3.78% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $29.47M. That most recent trading price of GDHG’s stock is at a discount of -4135.59% from its 52-week high price of $24.99 and is indicating a premium of 25.42% from its 52-week low price of $0.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 986.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.78%, in the last five days GDHG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $0.59 price level, adding 23.28% to its value on the day. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of -19.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.32% in past 5-day. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) showed a performance of 3.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.4 million shares which calculate 0.37 days to cover the short interests.