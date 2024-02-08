Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $75.90?

In recent trading session, Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) saw 1.2 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $75.90 trading at $3.15 or 4.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.82B. That most recent trading price of GTLB’s stock is at a premium of 0.97% from its 52-week high price of $75.16 and is indicating a premium of 65.43% from its 52-week low price of $26.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.34%, in the last five days GTLB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $75.90 price level, adding 1.26% to its value on the day. Gitlab Inc’s shares saw a change of 20.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.94% in past 5-day. Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) showed a performance of 23.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.44 million shares which calculate 2.63 days to cover the short interests.