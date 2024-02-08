Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.26?

In last trading session, Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.26 trading at $0.01 or 7.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.58M. That closing price of GETR’s stock is at a discount of -211.54% from its 52-week high price of $0.81 and is indicating a premium of 46.15% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 28.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.70%, in the last five days GETR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $0.26 price level, adding 5.76% to its value on the day. Getaround Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.26% in past 5-day. Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) showed a performance of 36.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.7 million shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.
Getaround Inc. (GETR) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.50% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.48 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.
GETR Dividends
Getaround Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.