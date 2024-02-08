Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.26?

In last trading session, Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.26 trading at $0.01 or 7.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.58M. That closing price of GETR’s stock is at a discount of -211.54% from its 52-week high price of $0.81 and is indicating a premium of 46.15% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 28.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.70%, in the last five days GETR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $0.26 price level, adding 5.76% to its value on the day. Getaround Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.26% in past 5-day. Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) showed a performance of 36.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.7 million shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.