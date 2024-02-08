Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.71?

In last trading session, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) saw 9.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.71 trading at $0.5 or 11.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $716.39M. That closing price of GOTU’s stock is at a discount of -16.56% from its 52-week high price of $5.49 and is indicating a premium of 52.87% from its 52-week low price of $2.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.88%, in the last five days GOTU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $4.71 price level, adding 0.21% to its value on the day. Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of 30.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 41.44% in past 5-day. Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) showed a performance of 31.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.6 million shares which calculate 1.42 days to cover the short interests.