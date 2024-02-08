Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.71?

In last trading session, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) saw 9.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.71 trading at $0.5 or 11.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $716.39M. That closing price of GOTU’s stock is at a discount of -16.56% from its 52-week high price of $5.49 and is indicating a premium of 52.87% from its 52-week low price of $2.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.88%, in the last five days GOTU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $4.71 price level, adding 0.21% to its value on the day. Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of 30.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 41.44% in past 5-day. Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) showed a performance of 31.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.6 million shares which calculate 1.42 days to cover the short interests.
Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) estimates and forecasts
The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 91.20% in the current quarter and calculating 108.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.20% from the last financial year’s standing.
3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $101.45 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $124.06 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -274.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.03%.
GOTU Dividends
Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.