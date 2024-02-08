Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GANX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.75?

In last trading session, Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GANX) saw 1.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.75 trading at $0.28 or 6.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $97.19M. That closing price of GANX’s stock is at a discount of -30.32% from its 52-week high price of $6.19 and is indicating a premium of 57.89% from its 52-week low price of $2.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 109.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GANX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.26%, in the last five days GANX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $4.75 price level, adding 10.88% to its value on the day. Gain Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 45.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.74% in past 5-day. Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GANX) showed a performance of 21.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.1 million shares which calculate 0.8 days to cover the short interests.