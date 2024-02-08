Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) At $6.89: What To Do?

In last trading session, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) saw 6.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.89 trading at $0.67 or 10.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.52B. That closing price of ULCC’s stock is at a discount of -103.63% from its 52-week high price of $14.03 and is indicating a premium of 53.7% from its 52-week low price of $3.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.77%, in the last five days ULCC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $6.89 price level, adding 3.91% to its value on the day. Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 26.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 41.48% in past 5-day. Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) showed a performance of 31.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.35 million shares which calculate 5.41 days to cover the short interests.