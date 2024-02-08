Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) Shares Rebounded 2.67% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) saw 45.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.75 trading at -$0.06 or -8.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $387.33M. That closing price of FSR’s stock is at a discount of -1000.0% from its 52-week high price of $8.25 and is indicating a premium of 2.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 37.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 33.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.03%, in the last five days FSR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.75 price level, adding 12.1% to its value on the day. Fisker Inc’s shares saw a change of -57.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.79% in past 5-day. Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) showed a performance of -37.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 106.07 million shares which calculate 3.46 days to cover the short interests.