Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) At $1.17: What To Do?

In last trading session, Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) saw 2.95 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -3.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.17 trading at $0.3 or 34.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.33M. That closing price of FEMY’s stock is at a discount of -305.98% from its 52-week high price of $4.75 and is indicating a premium of 78.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 634.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 34.13%, in the last five days FEMY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $1.17 price level, adding 18.75% to its value on the day. Femasys Inc’s shares saw a change of 20.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 56.33% in past 5-day. Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) showed a performance of 25.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.5 million shares which calculate 1.55 days to cover the short interests.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Femasys Inc (FEMY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Femasys Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 134.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.13% while that of industry is 15.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16.00% in the current quarter and calculating 40.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -4.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $240k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $234k and $250k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.60% while estimating it to be 460.00% for the next quarter.

FEMY Dividends

Femasys Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.53% institutions for Femasys Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. CM Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at FEMY for having 0.24 million shares of worth $0.12 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.22 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $65438.0 or 0.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8823.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4499.0 in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.