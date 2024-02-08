Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) At $0.09: What To Do?

In last trading session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) saw 15.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.09 trading at -$0.01 or -12.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.68M. That closing price of FFIE’s stock is at a discount of -75511.11% from its 52-week high price of $68.05 and is indicating a discount of -11.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.98%, in the last five days FFIE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.09 price level, adding 33.73% to its value on the day. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s shares saw a change of -60.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -33.01% in past 5-day. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) showed a performance of -52.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 34.21 million shares which calculate 1.82 days to cover the short interests.