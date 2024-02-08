EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) At $0.10: What To Do?

In last trading session, EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) saw 5.92 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.10 trading at $0.01 or 9.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.25M. That closing price of EZGO’s stock is at a discount of -2670.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.77 and is indicating a premium of 20.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.02%, in the last five days EZGO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.10 price level, adding 1.19% to its value on the day. EZGO Technologies Ltd’s shares saw a change of -12.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.82% in past 5-day. EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) showed a performance of -1.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.68 million shares which calculate 0.31 days to cover the short interests.