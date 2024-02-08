Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) At $34.21: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) saw 1.5 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.21 trading at -$0.21 or -0.61% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $72.71B. That most recent trading price of ENB’s stock is at a discount of -19.61% from its 52-week high price of $40.92 and is indicating a premium of 9.3% from its 52-week low price of $31.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.61%, in the last five days ENB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $34.21 price level, adding 4.23% to its value on the day. Enbridge Inc’s shares saw a change of -5.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.60% in past 5-day. Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) showed a performance of -6.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.6 million shares which calculate 5.48 days to cover the short interests.