E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ:SSP) At $5.64: What To Do?

In last trading session, E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ:SSP) saw 1.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.64 trading at -$1.79 or -24.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $477.26M. That closing price of SSP’s stock is at a discount of -171.45% from its 52-week high price of $15.31 and is indicating a premium of 14.01% from its 52-week low price of $4.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 317.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.

E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ:SSP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -24.09%, in the last five days SSP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $5.64 price level, adding 32.37% to its value on the day. E.W. Scripps Co.’s shares saw a change of -29.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -29.23% in past 5-day. E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ:SSP) showed a performance of -30.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.47 million shares which calculate 6.45 days to cover the short interests.