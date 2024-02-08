Does SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) Look Expensive At $0.18? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.18 trading at -$0.01 or -0.25% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.71M. That most recent trading price of SPCB’s stock is at a discount of -1350.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.61 and is indicating a premium of 5.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 881.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.25%, in the last five days SPCB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $0.18 price level, adding 21.74% to its value on the day. SuperCom Ltd’s shares saw a change of -52.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.08% in past 5-day. SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) showed a performance of -44.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 41360.0 shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.