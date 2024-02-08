Does SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) Look Expensive At $0.18? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.18 trading at -$0.01 or -0.25% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.71M. That most recent trading price of SPCB’s stock is at a discount of -1350.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.61 and is indicating a premium of 5.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 881.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.
SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.25%, in the last five days SPCB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $0.18 price level, adding 21.74% to its value on the day. SuperCom Ltd’s shares saw a change of -52.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.08% in past 5-day. SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) showed a performance of -44.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 41360.0 shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 49.60% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.6 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $6.26 million and $5.12 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -26.60% while estimating it to be 7.40% for the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.80% during past 5 years.
SPCB Dividends
SuperCom Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 10 and April 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.