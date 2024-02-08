Does Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) Look Expensive At $10.35? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) saw 10.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.35 trading at $1.28 or 14.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.27B. That closing price of NOVA’s stock is at a discount of -137.29% from its 52-week high price of $24.56 and is indicating a premium of 26.47% from its 52-week low price of $7.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.11%, in the last five days NOVA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $10.35 price level, adding 9.84% to its value on the day. Sunnova Energy International Inc’s shares saw a change of -32.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.62% in past 5-day. Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) showed a performance of -21.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.32 million shares which calculate 7.28 days to cover the short interests.