Does SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) Look Expensive At $0.14? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) saw 1.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at $0.0 or -4.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.73M. That closing price of SINT’s stock is at a discount of -5257.14% from its 52-week high price of $7.50 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.07%, in the last five days SINT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 14.06% to its value on the day. SINTX Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -64.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.30% in past 5-day. SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) showed a performance of -65.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.2 days to cover the short interests.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 97.80% in the current quarter and calculating 53.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 57.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $800k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $690k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $765k and $539k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.60% while estimating it to be 28.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 63.51% during past 5 years.

SINT Dividends

SINTX Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 27 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.36% institutions for SINTX Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at SINT for having 38425.0 shares of worth $47262.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 29643.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36460.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 38309.0 shares of worth $47120.0 or 0.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 807.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1186.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.