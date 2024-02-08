Does SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) Look Expensive At $3.55? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) saw 10.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.55 trading at $0.62 or 21.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $53.25M. That closing price of LAES’s stock is at a discount of -702.82% from its 52-week high price of $28.50 and is indicating a premium of 74.37% from its 52-week low price of $0.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 21.16%, in the last five days LAES remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $3.55 price level, adding 10.13% to its value on the day. SEALSQ Corp’s shares saw a change of 177.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 81.12% in past 5-day. SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) showed a performance of 173.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.