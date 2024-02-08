Does Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) Look Expensive At $6.10? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.10 trading at -$0.19 or -3.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.20B. That closing price of SANA’s stock is at a discount of -50.0% from its 52-week high price of $9.15 and is indicating a premium of 55.08% from its 52-week low price of $2.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.02%, in the last five days SANA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $6.10 price level, adding 4.39% to its value on the day. Sana Biotechnology Inc’s shares saw a change of 49.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.11% in past 5-day. Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) showed a performance of 20.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.17 million shares which calculate 3.71 days to cover the short interests.