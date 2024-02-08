Does Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) Look Expensive At $8.06? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) saw 9.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.06 trading at $0.33 or 4.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.26B. That closing price of RUM’s stock is at a discount of -39.58% from its 52-week high price of $11.25 and is indicating a premium of 58.68% from its 52-week low price of $3.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.27%, in the last five days RUM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $8.06 price level, adding 1.83% to its value on the day. Rumble Inc’s shares saw a change of 79.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.66% in past 5-day. Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) showed a performance of 86.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.63 million shares which calculate 6.25 days to cover the short interests.