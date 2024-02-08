Does Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) Look Expensive At $0.57? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) saw 6.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.57 trading at -$0.07 or -10.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.01M. That closing price of MARK’s stock is at a discount of -389.47% from its 52-week high price of $2.79 and is indicating a premium of 43.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 44.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.80%, in the last five days MARK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $0.57 price level, adding 27.76% to its value on the day. Remark Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 15.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.02% in past 5-day. Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) showed a performance of 19.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.58 million shares which calculate 8.28 days to cover the short interests.