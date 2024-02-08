Does Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) Look Expensive At $0.57? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) saw 6.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.57 trading at -$0.07 or -10.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.01M. That closing price of MARK’s stock is at a discount of -389.47% from its 52-week high price of $2.79 and is indicating a premium of 43.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 44.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.80%, in the last five days MARK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $0.57 price level, adding 27.76% to its value on the day. Remark Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 15.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.02% in past 5-day. Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) showed a performance of 19.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.58 million shares which calculate 8.28 days to cover the short interests.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.98% during past 5 years.
MARK Dividends
Remark Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 15 and April 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 6.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.38% institutions for Remark Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Cutter & Co. Brokerage, Inc. is the top institutional holder at MARK for having 0.63 million shares of worth $0.62 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.36 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.35 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.31 million shares of worth $0.3 million or 1.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 51805.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $62684.0 in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.