Does Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Look Expensive At $167.90? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) saw 1.46 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $167.90 trading at $20.76 or 14.11% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.96B. That most recent trading price of RL’s stock is at a premium of 11.35% from its 52-week high price of $148.84 and is indicating a premium of 38.55% from its 52-week low price of $103.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 794.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 14.11%, in the last five days RL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $167.90 price level, adding 0.53% to its value on the day. Ralph Lauren Corp’s shares saw a change of 16.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.72% in past 5-day. Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) showed a performance of 17.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.84 million shares which calculate 4.81 days to cover the short interests.

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ralph Lauren Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 30.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.15% while that of industry is -7.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.87% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.33% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.52%.

RL Dividends

Ralph Lauren Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 106.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 110.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 106.73% institutions for Ralph Lauren Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at RL for having 4.89 million shares of worth $602.73 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.56 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $562.22 million.

On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.83 million shares of worth $225.64 million or 4.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.42 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $175.64 million in the company or a holder of 3.53% of company’s stock.