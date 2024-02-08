Does Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) Look Expensive At $0.10? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) saw 39.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.10 trading at -$0.05 or -31.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.04M. That closing price of PEGY’s stock is at a discount of -2080.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.18 and is indicating a discount of -40.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 206.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -31.00%, in the last five days PEGY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.10 price level, adding 79.38% to its value on the day. Pineapple Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of -82.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -78.36% in past 5-day. Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) showed a performance of -82.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 53720.0 shares which calculate 1.39 days to cover the short interests.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Pineapple Energy Inc (PEGY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pineapple Energy Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -91.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 42.71% while that of industry is -6.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 192.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.4 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.23% during past 5 years.

PEGY Dividends

Pineapple Energy Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.03% institutions for Pineapple Energy Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at PEGY for having 0.21 million shares of worth $0.29 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 0.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.18 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.16 million shares of worth $0.22 million or 1.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 44970.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $61608.0 in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.