Does Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU) Look Expensive At $26.11? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU) saw 2.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.11 trading at $0.18 or 0.71% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.42B. That most recent trading price of BTU’s stock is at a discount of -19.57% from its 52-week high price of $31.22 and is indicating a premium of 32.17% from its 52-week low price of $17.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.71%, in the last five days BTU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $26.11 price level, adding 3.37% to its value on the day. Peabody Energy Corp.’s shares saw a change of 7.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.53% in past 5-day. Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU) showed a performance of 4.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.0 million shares which calculate 5.55 days to cover the short interests.