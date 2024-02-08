Does Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Look Expensive At $0.05? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) saw 25.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.05 trading at -$0.04 or -41.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.56M. That closing price of NSTG’s stock is at a discount of -24860.0% from its 52-week high price of $12.48 and is indicating a discount of -40.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -41.98%, in the last five days NSTG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.05 price level, adding 90.91% to its value on the day. Nanostring Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -92.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -87.07% in past 5-day. Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) showed a performance of -90.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.82 million shares which calculate 4.03 days to cover the short interests.
Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Nanostring Technologies Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -98.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.34% while that of industry is 16.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 26.30% in the current quarter and calculating 34.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 39.30% from the last financial year’s standing.
4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $48.92 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $42.55 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $34.42 million and $35.8 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 42.10% while estimating it to be 18.80% for the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.37% during past 5 years.
NSTG Dividends
Nanostring Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.