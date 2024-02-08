Does Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Look Expensive At $0.05? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) saw 25.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.05 trading at -$0.04 or -41.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.56M. That closing price of NSTG’s stock is at a discount of -24860.0% from its 52-week high price of $12.48 and is indicating a discount of -40.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -41.98%, in the last five days NSTG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.05 price level, adding 90.91% to its value on the day. Nanostring Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -92.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -87.07% in past 5-day. Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) showed a performance of -90.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.82 million shares which calculate 4.03 days to cover the short interests.