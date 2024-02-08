Does MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) Look Expensive At $0.57? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) saw 44.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.57 trading at $0.18 or 47.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.98M. That closing price of MLGO’s stock is at a discount of -2636.84% from its 52-week high price of $15.60 and is indicating a premium of 35.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 47.48%, in the last five days MLGO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $0.57 price level, adding 9.52% to its value on the day. MicroAlgo Inc’s shares saw a change of -37.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 42.11% in past 5-day. MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) showed a performance of -27.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.14 million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.