Does Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) Look Expensive At $0.08? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) saw 2.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.08 trading at $0.0 or -5.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.08M. That closing price of LYT’s stock is at a discount of -1225.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.06 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.04%, in the last five days LYT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.08 price level, adding 20.0% to its value on the day. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd’s shares saw a change of -30.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24.22% in past 5-day. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) showed a performance of -26.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23450.0 shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.