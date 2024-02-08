Does Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) Look Expensive At $26.10? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) saw 1.2 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.10 trading at -$0.98 or -3.62% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.43B. That most recent trading price of LNC’s stock is at a discount of -38.74% from its 52-week high price of $36.21 and is indicating a premium of 29.12% from its 52-week low price of $18.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.62%, in the last five days LNC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $26.10 price level, adding 4.57% to its value on the day. Lincoln National Corp.’s shares saw a change of -3.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.66% in past 5-day. Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) showed a performance of -5.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.58 million shares which calculate 1.52 days to cover the short interests.