Does Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) Look Expensive At $26.10? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) saw 1.2 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.10 trading at -$0.98 or -3.62% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.43B. That most recent trading price of LNC’s stock is at a discount of -38.74% from its 52-week high price of $36.21 and is indicating a premium of 29.12% from its 52-week low price of $18.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.62%, in the last five days LNC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $26.10 price level, adding 4.57% to its value on the day. Lincoln National Corp.’s shares saw a change of -3.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.66% in past 5-day. Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) showed a performance of -5.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.58 million shares which calculate 1.52 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Lincoln National Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -2.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 197.51% while that of industry is 17.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
LNC Dividends
Lincoln National Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.87% institutions for Lincoln National Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at LNC for having 21.43 million shares of worth $551.99 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 11.03 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $284.25 million.
On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.53 million shares of worth $185.8 million or 4.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.29 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $136.16 million in the company or a holder of 3.12% of company’s stock.