Does Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX) Look Expensive At $0.76? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX) saw 1.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.76 trading at $0.02 or 2.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.85M. That closing price of KPRX’s stock is at a discount of -1021.05% from its 52-week high price of $8.52 and is indicating a premium of 39.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.07%, in the last five days KPRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.76 price level, adding 23.85% to its value on the day. Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 45.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.60% in past 5-day. Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX) showed a performance of 38.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.36 million shares which calculate 6.81 days to cover the short interests.