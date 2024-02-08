Does Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Look Expensive At $0.23? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) saw 3.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.23 trading at $0.0 or 1.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.21M. That closing price of KXIN’s stock is at a discount of -3486.96% from its 52-week high price of $8.25 and is indicating a premium of 4.35% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 750.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.39%, in the last five days KXIN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.23 price level, adding 28.04% to its value on the day. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s shares saw a change of -73.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.20% in past 5-day. Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) showed a performance of -67.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.22 million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.