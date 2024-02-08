Does Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Look Expensive At $0.23? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) saw 3.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.23 trading at $0.0 or 1.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.21M. That closing price of KXIN’s stock is at a discount of -3486.96% from its 52-week high price of $8.25 and is indicating a premium of 4.35% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 750.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.39%, in the last five days KXIN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.23 price level, adding 28.04% to its value on the day. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s shares saw a change of -73.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.20% in past 5-day. Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) showed a performance of -67.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.22 million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.
KXIN Dividends
Kaixin Auto Holdings is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 14.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.17% institutions for Kaixin Auto Holdings that are currently holding shares of the company.