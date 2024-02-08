Does Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) Look Expensive At $12.19? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) saw 1.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.19 trading at -$0.28 or -2.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $339.74M. That closing price of IRBT’s stock is at a discount of -322.4% from its 52-week high price of $51.49 and is indicating a premium of 3.04% from its 52-week low price of $11.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.25%, in the last five days IRBT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $12.19 price level, adding 12.18% to its value on the day. Irobot Corp’s shares saw a change of -68.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.37% in past 5-day. Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) showed a performance of -67.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.92 million shares which calculate 4.02 days to cover the short interests.
Irobot Corp (IRBT) estimates and forecasts
The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -38.80% in the current quarter and calculating 28.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -24.70% from the last financial year’s standing.
2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $307.99 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $167.26 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $357.87 million and $160.29 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -13.90% while estimating it to be 4.30% for the next quarter.
In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -85.44% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.00%.
IRBT Dividends
Irobot Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 12 and February 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.