Does Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) Look Expensive At $12.19? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) saw 1.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.19 trading at -$0.28 or -2.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $339.74M. That closing price of IRBT’s stock is at a discount of -322.4% from its 52-week high price of $51.49 and is indicating a premium of 3.04% from its 52-week low price of $11.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.25%, in the last five days IRBT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $12.19 price level, adding 12.18% to its value on the day. Irobot Corp’s shares saw a change of -68.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.37% in past 5-day. Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) showed a performance of -67.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.92 million shares which calculate 4.02 days to cover the short interests.