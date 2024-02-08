Does InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) Look Expensive At $0.64? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) saw 30.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.64 trading at $0.11 or 22.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.00M. That closing price of NVIV’s stock is at a discount of -276.56% from its 52-week high price of $2.41 and is indicating a premium of 65.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 22.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 22.43%, in the last five days NVIV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.64 price level, adding 39.05% to its value on the day. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp’s shares saw a change of -11.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.61% in past 5-day. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) showed a performance of -17.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21040.0 shares which calculate 0.77 days to cover the short interests.