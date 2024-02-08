Does InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) Look Expensive At $0.64? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) saw 30.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.64 trading at $0.11 or 22.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.00M. That closing price of NVIV’s stock is at a discount of -276.56% from its 52-week high price of $2.41 and is indicating a premium of 65.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 22.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 22.43%, in the last five days NVIV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.64 price level, adding 39.05% to its value on the day. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp’s shares saw a change of -11.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.61% in past 5-day. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) showed a performance of -17.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21040.0 shares which calculate 0.77 days to cover the short interests.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 78.59% during past 5 years.
NVIV Dividends
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 10.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.45% institutions for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NVIV for having 34714.0 shares of worth $46863.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 26246.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35432.0.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 26246.0 shares of worth $35432.0 or 0.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6721.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8804.0 in the company or a holder of 0.22% of company’s stock.