Does Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Look Expensive At $0.13? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) saw 1.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.13 trading at -$0.01 or -4.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.11M. That closing price of IVP’s stock is at a discount of -3053.85% from its 52-week high price of $4.10 and is indicating a premium of 15.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 23.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.13%, in the last five days IVP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.13 price level, adding 26.55% to its value on the day. Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc.’s shares saw a change of -62.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -29.02% in past 5-day. Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) showed a performance of -31.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.