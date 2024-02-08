Does Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Look Expensive At $0.13? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) saw 1.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.13 trading at -$0.01 or -4.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.11M. That closing price of IVP’s stock is at a discount of -3053.85% from its 52-week high price of $4.10 and is indicating a premium of 15.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 23.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.13%, in the last five days IVP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.13 price level, adding 26.55% to its value on the day. Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc.’s shares saw a change of -62.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -29.02% in past 5-day. Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) showed a performance of -31.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
IVP Dividends
Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 10.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.70% institutions for Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. is the top institutional holder at IVP for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.2 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 3.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.