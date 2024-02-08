Does ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) Look Expensive At $4.14? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) saw 2.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.14 trading at -$0.08 or -1.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.76B. That closing price of IBRX’s stock is at a discount of -67.39% from its 52-week high price of $6.93 and is indicating a premium of 70.77% from its 52-week low price of $1.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.90%, in the last five days IBRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $4.14 price level, adding 5.26% to its value on the day. ImmunityBio Inc’s shares saw a change of -17.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.21% in past 5-day. ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) showed a performance of -7.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 41.93 million shares which calculate 8.92 days to cover the short interests.