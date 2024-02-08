Does ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) Look Expensive At $4.14? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) saw 2.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.14 trading at -$0.08 or -1.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.76B. That closing price of IBRX’s stock is at a discount of -67.39% from its 52-week high price of $6.93 and is indicating a premium of 70.77% from its 52-week low price of $1.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.90%, in the last five days IBRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $4.14 price level, adding 5.26% to its value on the day. ImmunityBio Inc’s shares saw a change of -17.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.21% in past 5-day. ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) showed a performance of -7.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 41.93 million shares which calculate 8.92 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.79% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.58% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.70%.
IBRX Dividends
ImmunityBio Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 80.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.69% institutions for ImmunityBio Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at IBRX for having 10.33 million shares of worth $28.73 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 9.5 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.41 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.81 million shares of worth $7.82 million or 0.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.58 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $7.18 million in the company or a holder of 0.39% of company’s stock.