Does Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Look Expensive At $22.34? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.34 trading at $0.01 or 0.07% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $378.75M. That most recent trading price of HARP’s stock is at a discount of -1.43% from its 52-week high price of $22.66 and is indicating a premium of 86.08% from its 52-week low price of $3.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 657.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 0.07%, in the last five days HARP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $22.34 price level, adding 0.4% to its value on the day. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 96.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.16% in past 5-day. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) showed a performance of -0.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.48 million shares which calculate 0.51 days to cover the short interests.
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 176.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 92.70% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.57% during past 5 years.
HARP Dividends
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 25 and March 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 2.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.39% institutions for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BioImpact Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at HARP for having 0.32 million shares of worth $2.27 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is MPM Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.31 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.22 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 69106.0 shares of worth $0.49 million or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 44530.0 shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.35 million in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.