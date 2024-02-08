Does Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Look Expensive At $22.34? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.34 trading at $0.01 or 0.07% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $378.75M. That most recent trading price of HARP’s stock is at a discount of -1.43% from its 52-week high price of $22.66 and is indicating a premium of 86.08% from its 52-week low price of $3.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 657.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.07%, in the last five days HARP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $22.34 price level, adding 0.4% to its value on the day. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 96.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.16% in past 5-day. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) showed a performance of -0.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.48 million shares which calculate 0.51 days to cover the short interests.