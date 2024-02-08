Does Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Look Expensive At $1.24? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) saw 10.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.24 trading at -$0.05 or -3.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.48B. That closing price of DNA’s stock is at a discount of -105.65% from its 52-week high price of $2.55 and is indicating a premium of 9.68% from its 52-week low price of $1.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.88%, in the last five days DNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $1.24 price level, adding 4.62% to its value on the day. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -26.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.48% in past 5-day. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) showed a performance of -20.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 233.85 million shares which calculate 10.18 days to cover the short interests.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 51.16% while that of industry is 15.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -11.10% in the current quarter and calculating 27.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -45.80% from the last financial year’s standing.
6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $42.5 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $55.72 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $98.28 million and $80.7 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -56.80% while estimating it to be -31.00% for the next quarter.
In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 64.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 31.70%.
DNA Dividends
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.