Does Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Look Expensive At $1.24? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) saw 10.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.24 trading at -$0.05 or -3.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.48B. That closing price of DNA’s stock is at a discount of -105.65% from its 52-week high price of $2.55 and is indicating a premium of 9.68% from its 52-week low price of $1.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.88%, in the last five days DNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $1.24 price level, adding 4.62% to its value on the day. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -26.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.48% in past 5-day. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) showed a performance of -20.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 233.85 million shares which calculate 10.18 days to cover the short interests.