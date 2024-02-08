Does GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) Look Expensive At $28.81? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) saw 1.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.81 trading at $0.65 or 2.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.17B. That closing price of GCT’s stock is at a discount of -3.85% from its 52-week high price of $29.92 and is indicating a premium of 83.37% from its 52-week low price of $4.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.31%, in the last five days GCT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $28.81 price level, adding 3.71% to its value on the day. GigaCloud Technology Inc’s shares saw a change of 57.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 29.66% in past 5-day. GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) showed a performance of 30.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.14 million shares which calculate 0.77 days to cover the short interests.