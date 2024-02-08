Does Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) Look Expensive At $1.25? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) saw 14.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.25 trading at $0.02 or 1.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $564.75M. That closing price of FCEL’s stock is at a discount of -221.6% from its 52-week high price of $4.02 and is indicating a premium of 21.6% from its 52-week low price of $0.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.63%, in the last five days FCEL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $1.25 price level, adding 10.07% to its value on the day. Fuelcell Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of -21.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.17% in past 5-day. Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) showed a performance of -10.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 81.63 million shares which calculate 5.03 days to cover the short interests.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fuelcell Energy Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -34.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.54% while that of industry is -6.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 50.65% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.67% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

FCEL Dividends

Fuelcell Energy Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.69% institutions for Fuelcell Energy Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FCEL for having 42.42 million shares of worth $91.63 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 38.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $82.3 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 12.55 million shares of worth $27.1 million or 3.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.48 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $22.63 million in the company or a holder of 2.58% of company’s stock.