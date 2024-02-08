Does FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Look Expensive At $2.17? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) saw 3.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.17 trading at $0.26 or 13.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $213.40M. That closing price of FGEN’s stock is at a discount of -1066.36% from its 52-week high price of $25.31 and is indicating a premium of 84.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.61%, in the last five days FGEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $2.17 price level, adding 12.85% to its value on the day. FibroGen Inc’s shares saw a change of 144.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.02% in past 5-day. FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) showed a performance of 176.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.2 million shares which calculate 8.85 days to cover the short interests.