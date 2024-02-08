Does Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Look Expensive At $2.63? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) saw 4.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.63 trading at $0.05 or 1.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $448.20M. That closing price of ESPR’s stock is at a discount of -156.27% from its 52-week high price of $6.74 and is indicating a premium of 73.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.94%, in the last five days ESPR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $2.63 price level, adding 4.01% to its value on the day. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.90% in past 5-day. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) showed a performance of -6.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.2 million shares which calculate 2.53 days to cover the short interests.
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 62.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 41.48% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.80% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.41% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.90%.
ESPR Dividends
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 19 and February 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.