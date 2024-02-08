Does Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Look Expensive At $2.63? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) saw 4.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.63 trading at $0.05 or 1.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $448.20M. That closing price of ESPR’s stock is at a discount of -156.27% from its 52-week high price of $6.74 and is indicating a premium of 73.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.94%, in the last five days ESPR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $2.63 price level, adding 4.01% to its value on the day. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.90% in past 5-day. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) showed a performance of -6.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.2 million shares which calculate 2.53 days to cover the short interests.