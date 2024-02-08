Does Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE:NVST) Look Expensive At $21.81? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE:NVST) saw 3.29 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.81 trading at -$2.43 or -10.02% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.74B. That most recent trading price of NVST’s stock is at a discount of -91.7% from its 52-week high price of $41.81 and is indicating a premium of 8.3% from its 52-week low price of $20.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE:NVST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.02%, in the last five days NVST remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $21.81 price level, adding 12.02% to its value on the day. Envista Holdings Corp’s shares saw a change of -9.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.13% in past 5-day. Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE:NVST) showed a performance of -13.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.01 million shares which calculate 3.4 days to cover the short interests.