Does DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) Look Expensive At $3.41? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.41 trading at -$0.02 or -0.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $354.30M. That closing price of DCGO’s stock is at a discount of -217.3% from its 52-week high price of $10.82 and is indicating a premium of 18.48% from its 52-week low price of $2.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.58%, in the last five days DCGO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $3.41 price level, adding 8.82% to its value on the day. DocGo Inc’s shares saw a change of -39.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.84% in past 5-day. DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) showed a performance of -32.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.5 million shares which calculate 3.53 days to cover the short interests.