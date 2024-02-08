Does Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) Look Expensive At $0.30? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) saw 9.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.30 trading at -$0.03 or -9.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $123.37M. That closing price of CYBN’s stock is at a discount of -146.67% from its 52-week high price of $0.74 and is indicating a premium of 30.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.06%, in the last five days CYBN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $0.30 price level, adding 19.79% to its value on the day. Cybin Inc’s shares saw a change of -26.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.05% in past 5-day. Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) showed a performance of -23.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.82 million shares which calculate 2.9 days to cover the short interests.