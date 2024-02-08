Does Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) Look Expensive At $14.80? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.80 trading at $0.36 or 2.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.80B. That most recent trading price of CNK’s stock is at a discount of -34.12% from its 52-week high price of $19.85 and is indicating a premium of 22.84% from its 52-week low price of $11.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.49%, in the last five days CNK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $14.80 price level, subtracting -0.2% to its value on the day. Cinemark Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 5.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.86% in past 5-day. Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) showed a performance of 8.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.53 million shares which calculate 9.6 days to cover the short interests.