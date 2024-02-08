Does Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) Look Expensive At $0.16? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) saw 1.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.16 trading at $0.0 or -0.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.30M. That closing price of CEI’s stock is at a discount of -1200.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.08 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.49%, in the last five days CEI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.16 price level, adding 7.51% to its value on the day. Camber Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.07% in past 5-day. Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) showed a performance of -28.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.55 million shares which calculate 2.28 days to cover the short interests.