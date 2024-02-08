Does Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) Look Expensive At $0.16? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) saw 1.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.16 trading at $0.0 or -0.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.30M. That closing price of CEI’s stock is at a discount of -1200.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.08 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.49%, in the last five days CEI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.16 price level, adding 7.51% to its value on the day. Camber Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.07% in past 5-day. Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) showed a performance of -28.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.55 million shares which calculate 2.28 days to cover the short interests.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 96.67% during past 5 years.
CEI Dividends
Camber Energy Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 3.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.79% institutions for Camber Energy Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at CEI for having 0.5 million shares of worth $0.8 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 2.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 0.19 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.12 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.23 million shares of worth $0.46 million or 1.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.54% of company’s stock.